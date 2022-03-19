3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $324,800

Preconstruction! Stylish single level brick 3BA/2BA with board & batten accents available in Granada Farms. Located minutes from Hickory and the NC Mountains as well as Lake Hickory! The welcoming covered front porch sets the stage to this beautiful new home! From the wide plank floors to the vaulted ceiling, you will love every detail of the open floor plan. The spacious great room features a vaulted ceiling w/fireplace. The kitchen comes complete with custom white Shaker Style cabinets, granite counter tops, center island and stainless steel appliances. The dining room has access to the spacious back deck for easy entertaining. The split bedroom layout provides privacy for the owner. The primary suite offers a large WIC and private en-suite bathroom with beautiful flooring and tub/shower surround. 2 car garage and level lot! Current photos are from a previously built home. Buyer will have 3 color choices for flooring & choice of tub/shower combo in primary or standup tile shower.