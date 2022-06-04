"Under Construction" Coming Summer of 2022!! Whether you’re buying your first home, want to upgrade your current home or simply downsize; this home will not disappoint with its quality craftsmanship and beauty. Upon arrival you will be welcomed by the inviting front porch where you’ll enter into the cozy living room and open dining area. Around the corner you will enter the kitchen to find beautiful custom cabinets, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. On the left side of the home you will find 2BR’s and main bath as well as the primary suite w/ full bath. All BR’s offer ample closet space. In the basement you will find a roomy laundry area, two car garage and spacious bonus area with full bath bath. This space offers an array of uses from Family room, home office, sibling suite, etc.. All this is located in the lovely Sunset Meadows subdivision approx. 10 mins from downtown Hickory and centrally located between Charlotte and Boone.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $330,000
