3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $330,000

Who wants a Brand New Home for the Holidays? This Beautiful 3Bedroom/2Bath Built by Mark Isenhour Construction is Walking Distance to Lake Hickory's Love Lady Access. Estimated Completion 11/15/21. Enjoy all the High End Updates throughout! Open Floorplan in the Living Room, Dining Area, and Kitchen! Kitchen boasts Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island, Custom Cabinetry, Backsplash, and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Spacious Living Room Features a Cozy Gas Fireplace and Custom Crown Molding. Enjoy your Morning Coffee on the Large Back Deck overlooking level back yard. You can see the lake year round from sections of your new yard. Popular Floorplan with Laundry Closet conveniently located in the Hallway. Master Suite boast Large Walk-in Closet and Bathroom. Attached Double-Car Garage with additional turn around space in driveway. Acreage 0.57.