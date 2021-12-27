Who wants a Brand New Home for the Holidays? This Beautiful 3Bedroom/2Bath Built by Mark Isenhour Construction is Walking Distance to Lake Hickory's Love Lady Access. Estimated Completion 11/15/21. Enjoy all the High End Updates throughout! Open Floorplan in the Living Room, Dining Area, and Kitchen! Kitchen boasts Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island, Custom Cabinetry, Backsplash, and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Spacious Living Room Features a Cozy Gas Fireplace and Custom Crown Molding. Enjoy your Morning Coffee on the Large Back Deck overlooking level back yard. You can see the lake year round from sections of your new yard. Popular Floorplan with Laundry Closet conveniently located in the Hallway. Master Suite boast Large Walk-in Closet and Bathroom. Attached Double-Car Garage with additional turn around space in driveway. Acreage 0.57.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $330,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A man has been charged with driving while impaired after a Thursday evening wreck left another man seriously injured.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Oct. 31-Nov. 6.
VALDESE — A few nights ago, Judy Hinson startled her husband, Bobby, awake screaming Jesus’ praises in her sleep.
Orginial home had 2 bed 1 bath, back porch was closed in and 12X23 prefab "add a room" was added unto back of home. Big yard nice back deck wi…
- Updated
GLEN ALPINE — A midnight fire left thousands of dollars in damage at a local restaurant early Tuesday morning.
- Updated
The Carolina Diner in Morganton will open its doors from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday for a free Christmas dinner for anyone who needs a place to go for the holiday:
- Updated
CATAWBA — A Hildebran man died Tuesday evening after he wrecked near the town of Catawba.
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed another resident in Burke County ahead of Christmas.
House in Rutherford College near the park and Hospital. Very nice one+ acre lot and a house that offers a lot of possibilities. This property …
WATCH NOW: Box believed to be 1887 time capsule found by workers removing Lee monument pedestal in Richmond, Va.
- Updated
- 4 min to read
Just after 7 a.m. workers found something in the pedestal of the Lee statue that looked like nothing they had seen before.