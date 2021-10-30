Who wants a Brand New Home for the Holidays? This Beautiful 3Bedroom/2Bath Built by Mark Isenhour Construction is Walking Distance to Lake Hickory's Love Lady Access. Estimated Completion 11/15/21. Enjoy all the High End Updates throughout! Open Floorplan in the Living Room, Dining Area, and Kitchen! Kitchen boasts Granite Countertops, Kitchen Island, Custom Cabinetry, Backsplash, and Stainless Steel Appliances. The Spacious Living Room Features a Cozy Gas Fireplace and Custom Crown Molding. Enjoy your Morning Coffee on the Large Back Deck overlooking level back yard. You can see the lake year round from sections of your new yard. Popular Floorplan with Laundry Closet conveniently located in the Hallway. Master Suite boast Large Walk-in Closet and Bathroom. Attached Double-Car Garage with additional turn around space in driveway. Acreage 0.57. More Photos to come as Home is Completed.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $343,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
The body found in Catawba River on Friday, Oct. 22 has been identified as a death investigation continues.
- Updated
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Sept. 5-11.
- Updated
Marion police arrested two men Thursday for larceny of automobile batteries from Walmart.
- Updated
A woman has obtained life-threatening injuries after a motor vehicle collision on Friday afternoon.
- Updated
A Morganton babysitter has been charged with felony intentional child abuse of a 9-month-old.
- Updated
Authorities said the body appeared to have been there for about two weeks.
Law officers say a Hickory couple was kidnapped and assaulted in Hudson on Tuesday. Eight people have been charged in the attack.
- Updated
RHODHISS — A Rhodhiss man was given three charges following a shooting during which he wounded his neighbor, fired at police and nearby houses…
- Updated
Great Investment opportunity with this spacious 4 BR 2 Bath home that has lots of potential. The home features a New Rheem 4 ton gas package h…
- Updated
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man.