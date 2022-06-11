 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $349,900

Have you been searching for a home with acreage?! We have found it for you!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sitting on approximately 9 LEVEL BEAUTIFUL ACRES! Like new! Home is only 3 years old! Spacious and open floor plan. Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets with a spacious breakfast bar! Primary suite with walk-in closet. Lovely view! Privacy! Also has access to shared pond.

