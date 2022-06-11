Have you been searching for a home with acreage?! We have found it for you!! 3 bedroom, 2 bath home sitting on approximately 9 LEVEL BEAUTIFUL ACRES! Like new! Home is only 3 years old! Spacious and open floor plan. Kitchen features gorgeous cabinets with a spacious breakfast bar! Primary suite with walk-in closet. Lovely view! Privacy! Also has access to shared pond.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on multiple chases Saturday.
Crews reconvened Monday morning to plan further searches for a missing Charlotte woman who is believed to have last visited the Linville Gorge area.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Investigators seized more than 50 guns from a man’s home and business last week.
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
A 67-year-old woman who has been missing from Charlotte for about two weeks could be in the Linville Gorge.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man received misdemeanor charges after a shooting Friday night.
After fighting off an armed robber with a metal pole last month, a local store owner says he'll be ready for future attempts. See the struggle between the robber and the store owner here.
Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference that 14 people were hit by gunfire early Sunday and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene.
The child then allegedly yelled "she shouldn't have hit my momma," the boyfriend told police.
NEWTON — A man will spend at least five years behind bars after leading Long View police on a chase.