Welcome home to this beautiful new construction located in the Foothills of the NC mountains in the desirable Granite Falls, NC. This 3BR/2BA single level boasts an open concept with a split bedroom floor plan. You're going to love the warm hardwood flooring as well as the arched doorways. The spacious living room delightfully opens to the kitchen & dining area. The kitchen offers beautiful cabinetry, granite countertops, center island and stainless appliances. The owner's suite features hardwood floors with a large ensuite bathroom with a stylish vanity, large tiled shower and a wondrous walk-in closet. Enjoy the covered front porch and relax and unwind on the back grilling/entertaining deck (10 x 12). The double garage is perfect for your cars and outdoor equipment. Convenient to Hickory, Lenoir, shopping, restaurants and more! An easy drive to the NC Mountains, Blowing Rock, Boone & the Blue Ridge Parkway!
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $349,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
HILDEBRAN -- Traffic is being diverted around an eastbound exit on Interstate 40 after an early morning shooting Tuesday.
A man was found dead Monday afternoon on the side of a street in Morganton.
HILDEBRAN — Details from troopers and eyewitnesses paint a chaotic image from the minutes before a woman was shot by a state trooper Tuesday m…
DENVER, N.C. — A U.S. deputy marshal assigned to the Western District of North Carolina has been charged with stealing from Walmart on five se…
A man found dead on the side of a street in Morganton has been identified.
Listen to a man call 911 while he's being held at gunpoint by a woman who caused multiple hit-and-run collisions Tuesday morning on Interstate 40.
It has been nearly 15 years since Paulo Benedeti first fell in love with frozen yogurt.
HILDEBRAN — A woman shot by a state trooper Tuesday morning will be served with warrants for attempted murder and kidnapping once she’s releas…
VALDESE — Investigators said a man shot and killed a home intruder early Friday morning.
His family, friends and colleagues said their final goodbyes on Thursday but G. Redmond Dill will not soon be forgotten.