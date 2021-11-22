This house is huge! Tucked away on 4+ acres in Granite Falls, this house features 3 beds and 3 baths upstairs and a finished basement that was in process of being upgraded. This home has plenty of space for you to entertain friends and family. Has big front yard and backyard. Inside youll find large bedrooms and closets along with large family room also. This home also has some potential for improvements to build instant equity. Newer hvac and paint and roof in good shape as well. Home is on city water but a well is also available. If you want a nice quite country feel then this is the house for you. So come make this giant home your own by booking your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $349,900
