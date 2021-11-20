Proposed availability spring of 2022. This “under construction” home is where you’ll find that quality meets craftsmanship with chic style and design. This home will offer 3BR and 2.5BA. Upon entry you are welcomed by impressive foyer with it’s unique openness. To the left, the grand living area w/ gas fireplace is sure please everyone. From there you enter in to the kitchen with custom cabinets, a large pantry followed by a breakfast area, laundry and dining room. On the right, of the main level, you will find a lovely primary suite with vaulted ceilings, 2 large walk in closets and spacious full bath. As you enter the 2nd level you will be delighted with the balcony details that give way to 2 additional bedrooms, a full bath and nice loft/study area. The full basement has a double garage and plenty of room to let your creative juices flow. All of this is located in a beautiful neighborhood approximately 10 mins from downtown Hickory. Updates will be added as the project progresses.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $360,000
