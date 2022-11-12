3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $369,900

NEW CONSTRUCTION!! Beautiful one story home, with a full size walk-out basement, for sale in the Grace Chapel area of Granite Falls. This spec house is gorgeous, and designed like a custom home. With a large open floor plan, vaulted ceiling in living area, granite countertops on all custom cabinetry, tile backsplash in the kitchen, tile floors in both bathrooms, luxury vinyl plank floors throughout the rest of the home, a black farm sink in the kitchen, and black hardware through out, this house is like no other spec house you've seen! The custom tile walk-in shower in the primary suite will knock your socks off! Don't miss your chance to see this home!