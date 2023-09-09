Waterfront 2 story home only 2 years old. Granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dining room, walk in closet in primary bedroom. Deck with lake views, gate, partially wooded semi-private with metal detached double carport & storage building. Some furniture negotiable to make home move in ready. Priced below last years appraised value.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $399,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
"I'm really sorry, and hopefully she can forgive me," the man said. "I wasn't in a clear state of mind and my regards go to the family. Hopefu…
An assault in Madison County has lead to a search for the suspect in Morganton.
A man is in custody after an hours-long manhunt in Morganton late Tuesday and early Wednesday.
MAYODAN — Police believe an 18-year-old may have accidentally fired the gun that lodged a bullet in his chest and killed him Sunday.
The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested more than a dozen people in a warrant roundup last week.