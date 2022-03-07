Beautiful 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with .75 acres of land located in Grace Chapel area. Nice covered porch entry with open floor plan. Formal dining room, eat in breakfast bar. Gas logs fire place in the living room. Kitchen has a kitchen island with granite counter tops, stainless steal appliances. Large Primary Bedroom has a gas logs fireplace, walk in closets, large bathroom with walk in shower, garden tub and two vanity sinks. This split bedroom plan has two additional bedrooms and another full bathroom on the main level. Nice screened in back porch as well as a separate open deck area. Two car garage and laundry on the main level. Basement level has a large family room with French doors that lead outside to the large back yard. The separate bonus room and full bathroom in the basement gives guest a private place to stay or makes a great place to work from The single car garage in basement can be used as a workshop and additional storage. Very nice home. Come and see! Call Debra Trivette with RE/MAX A-Team today at (828)292-1440.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $489,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A 17-year-old girl from Burke County died Thursday, according to Burke County Sheriff Steve Whisnant.
- Updated
Gummy bears laced with an unknown substance are believed to be the cause of a suspected overdose at Freedom High School on Monday.
Check out the highest bonds issued in Burke County from Jan. 9-15.
- Updated
The fentanyl seized during a late February investigation had the potential to cause hundreds of overdose deaths.
- Updated
In addition to an active prison sentence, Coffey also will be required to register as a sex offender for 30 years.
- Updated
A woman was transported to a local hospital to be treated after a crash Tuesday.
- Updated
Search and rescue dogs trained in locating human remains joined the search Thursday for a man who has been missing since January.
- Updated
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man died in a Monday night fire south of Morganton.
A McDowell County teacher has been reinstated to teach at another school after an investigation into a racial slur in the classroom that was videotaped by students, went viral online and prompted a call for action from a local community organization.
A nurse shares her experience of battling the coronavirus pandemic on the front lines at a hospice facility: