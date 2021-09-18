New construction home in prestigious gated community. Lake access & a private fish pond for residents enjoyment. Massive front porch to welcome your guests and a covered patio to enjoy your morning coffee. Rare find with all hardwood or tile floors. Custom kitchen with gray tile backsplash & quartz counters. The dining room has designer chandelier to light up your table & tray ceiling. The tray ceiling in the owner suite will wow you upon entry. On suite features a tile shower, amazing soaker tub & double vanity with gorgeous quartz counter. The closet features great built ins. Upstairs you will enjoy a view out the front reminiscent of the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains. Each bedroom features cubby storage & a great oversized closet. The jack & jill bathroom also has quartz on the counters & an auxiliary closet. The unfinished floored attic access offers room to expand or for storage. The basement features a safe room with fire rated door to protect your valuables.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $499,900
