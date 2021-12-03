Welcome home! This beautiful home is perfectly situated on 1.5 acres in a cul de sac just minutes from the lake. This home will blow you away with its charm and many luxurious features. Some of those features include arched doorways, high ceilings, and a beautiful stone fireplace and complete with a remarkable master suite. The master bathroom is enormous with a beautiful tiled walk-in shower, garden tub, and massive closet. Upstairs, you will find an additional bedroom and full bath plus a huge rec room that would be perfect for an exercise area or flex space. In addition, this home seems to have endless storage space! In the backyard, you will enjoy a new Azek deck and partially fenced yard. Adjoining lot conveys with sale.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $520,000
