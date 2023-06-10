Discover the perfect opportunity to build your dream home near the picturesque and the charming town of Granite Falls. This extraordinary lot is an ideal canvas for creating your own private sanctuary in a serene and sought-after location. Just a short drive away from the charming town of Granite Falls, you'll have easy access to amenities, shopping, dining, and community events. Embrace the beauty of nature with this community's proximity to lush greenery, rolling hills, and outdoor recreational opportunities, including hiking, fishing, boating, and more. Whether you plan to build your forever home or make a smart investment, this lot offers great potential for long-term value appreciation. Enjoy the privacy and peace of mind that come with owning your own slice of paradise!
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $529,740
Related to this story
Most Popular
A popular downtown Morganton restaurant is being threatened with eviction, with the property owner saying damage has been done to the building.
A third Burke County EMS employee has been charged with driving while impaired.
A Morganton man has been charged by the McDowell County Sheriff’s Office for possession of meth.
Cathy Swanson, AMOREM CEO, was looking for a career that would not require her to work nights or weekends when she stumbled across Caldwell Ho…
A 5-year-old girl was airlifted to a Charlotte-area hospital Friday afternoon after a wreck just west of Glen Alpine.