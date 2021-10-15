3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $539,900

Call The Andi Jack Team Today!-828.455.6299 APPOINTMENT REQUIRED-Exclusive Gated Community!-ANCHORS LANDING-Executive Custom-Built Brick Home Situated on 1.45 Acres, This 3000 SF+/- Home Features Gourmet Kitchen, Dining Area/Office, Bonus Rm, Large Tinted Picture Windows, Large Laundry Room, and 2-Car Garage and HUGE Back Deck For Entertaining. Kitchen features Granite, Custom Cabinetry, and Stainless Steel Appliances. Master Suite with tray ceiling, jetted tub, oversized shower dble sinks, and dbl closets. Basement features large den, full bath, and patio access. Great fenced in backyard! Neighborhood offers community pool and clubhouse, boat slips, and walking trails. You will enjoy the private retreat this home has to offer and also the convenience to Hwy 321 you can be in Boone or Charlotte within the hour!