Waterfront 2 story home less than 2 years old. Granite countertops in kitchen, stainless steel appliances, dining room, walk in closet in primary bedroom. Deck with lake views, gate, partially wooded semi-private with metal detached double carport & storage building.
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $549,900
