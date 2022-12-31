 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $599,900

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $599,900

This gorgeous spec house, in a gated community, was designed like a custom build, and sits on a lot that is just under 1 acre. It has a true open floorplan, hardwood floors and ceramic tile throughout the house, custom cabinets and quartz countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms, and so much more!! The kitchen features a large island with lots of storage, a wine fridge, gas range, custom hood, pot filler, dishwasher and large windows that slide open horizontally. The open living space has a tall vaulted ceiling, a beautiful gas fireplace that you can see through to the back porch, and the dining area has a designer light fixture and more large windows. The primary suite has a tray ceiling, a door to the back porch, and the large custom shower in the on suite bathroom is amazing! All of the bedrooms have walk-in closets, and large windows. You don't want to miss your chance to see this gorgeous new construction home!

View More

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Longtime employees retire in 2022

Longtime employees retire in 2022

In the final installment of The News Herald’s series on retirees from 2022, the newspaper is taking a look back on several longtime employees …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert