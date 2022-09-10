3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $615,000

Gorgeous, private home now available in Granite Falls that sits on over 13 acres! Built in 2016 this home's main level welcomes you in with beautiful bamboo flooring + heightened ceilings and includes the spacious kitchen with a large island and dining area, living room with detailed fireplace, gorgeous primary bedroom with a full bathroom + large walk-in closet, laundry room, two bedrooms opposite of the primary beside the additional full bath. The upper level offers a spacious great room that could be used for an office space, play room, studio space, or an additional living area. The basement offers additional living space/family room, kitchen area, large storage, wood burning fireplace all detailed with true barn wood. The exterior includes a back deck, 2 car garage, large 13+ acreage, 36X36 tractor shed, 6-7 acres of fenced in pasture with a creek running through the center with the rest of the acreage wooded! Do not miss out and schedule your viewing today!