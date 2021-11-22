 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $64,900

Bank owned property being sold as is. Large corner lot with seasonal mountain views. Split bedroom plan, separate den and living room, dining and large kitchen. wood burning fireplace in den. Please be careful on front deck. Call Dawn 828-381-2704 or Sean 828-381-2768 for details or to see inside.

