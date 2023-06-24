Come enjoy this Gorgeous new home in your own private peaceful setting! Built in 2022, Enjoy the privacy of 17+ acres with several creeks and 9 acres of cleared pasture in desirable Grace Chapel...This new 3 bedroom 2 bath home open floor plan with one level living, also features a spacious kitchen with a large island and dining area, large living room with gas logs for those winter nights, Large primary owners suite with walk in closet and large bath with double sink vanity and walk in shower, kid and pet friendly with vinyl plank waterproof flooring throughout the home, Kitchen opens up to large covered back porch for entertaining or just enjoy watching deer, Many other features include a tankless water heater for endless hot water, stainless high end kitchen appliances, garden space, also lots of pasture for your horses or cattle! Bring your boat. you are only 2 minutes to Lake Hickory! Great Location convenient to Hickory, Lenoir, Morganton and the Mountains!