3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $69,900

Great opportunity to purchase a 3 bedroom brick ranch with full basement! There is also a 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home and over 2 acres on a dead end street! Good location near Sawmills Elementary School and minutes to South Caldwell High School and Hwy. 321. There is a full bath in the basement but could find no records so it is not included in the bathroom count. County has no septic permit records. Sold "AS-IS" seller will make no repairs. It is unknown if any appliances or equipment are operational. Don't wait this one will go fast so schedule your viewing today! Don't wait this one will go fast so schedule your viewing today by calling Keith Stallings at 828-267-1234.