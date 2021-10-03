 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $69,900

3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $69,900

Great opportunity to purchase a 3 bedroom brick ranch with full basement! There is also a 2 bedroom, 1 bath mobile home and over 2 acres on a dead end street! Good location near Sawmills Elementary School and minutes to South Caldwell High School and Hwy. 321. There is a full bath in the basement but could find no records so it is not included in the bathroom count. County has no septic permit records. Sold "AS-IS" seller will make no repairs. It is unknown if any appliances or equipment are operational. Don't wait this one will go fast so schedule your viewing today! Don't wait this one will go fast so schedule your viewing today by calling Keith Stallings at 828-267-1234.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert