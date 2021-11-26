Lakefront! Gorgeous views overlooking Gunpowder Cove. Wonderful location in Caldwell County minutes away from Hwy 321. 3Bedrooms/3.5Baths with extra living space in the basement. As you walk in you can see Beautiful Lake Hickory through all the windows and double doors. Nice layout with moveable kitchen island, Bar seating, and Under cabinet Light censors. Basement with Bar in the Great Room and Bonus Room with kitchenette. Exterior entry into basement with single car garage. Enjoy the Outdoor Living Space on the Huge Upper Level, Covered Balcony and Lower level entertainment area with Hot tub and Outdoor shower. Spacious Covered dock with Roof. So many outdoor features; Irrigation System, Filtered Water System, and Coy fish Pond. Roof replaced in 2020. Electric Boat Lift updated 2021. Don't miss your chance to live on Lake Hickory!
3 Bedroom Home in Granite Falls - $825,000
