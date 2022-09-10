3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $1,695

Be the first to live in this brand-new construction 3 bed 2.5 bath home. Main level boosts open floorplan with luxury vinyl plank flooring, bright open kitchen with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and beautiful white shaker cabinets. Upstairs you will find 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Refrigerator will be provided prior to move in. There is a mandatory Resident Benefit Package $25/mo which offers a lot of perks! Maintenance coordination, credit building, resident rewards program where you can earn gift cards, and exclusive discounts, air filters delivered to your door and more!