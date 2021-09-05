 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $122,500

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $122,500

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $122,500

Contact Robbin Osborne 828-312-3158 or Garrett Osborne 828-455-5405 for more information. Cute bungalow close to shopping, restaurants, medical, downtown Hickory, Highway 70, and Highway 321. Low maintenance vinyl exterior. The main level has a living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry, 2 bedrooms, and 1 full bath. The kitchen, dining, and bath have tile floors. Smooth surface range, microwave, and refrigerator remain. The third bedroom is on the second floor. There is a spacious deck for grilling and entertaining. Set your appointment now to view this property. Tenant occupied and the lease expires October 4, 2021.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter
Local News

COVID-19 claims the life of 28-year-old McDowell County firefighter

  • Updated

Garrett Presnell left behind his wife, Kelsey, and their unborn daughter, Kora.

“He gave the ultimate sacrifice ... It’s just a sober reminder of how precious life is, and to take advantage of it and live each day to the fullest,” said Maj. Ryan Lander with the Morganton Department of Public Safety.

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'
Local News

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'

  • Updated

Burke County officials are pleading with the community to get a COVID vaccine as the medical community is being overwhelmed by COVID patients, which is pushing health care workers to the brink and leaving patients with other medical emergencies no where to go.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert