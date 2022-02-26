Home for the Holidays!!! Brand New, move in ready 3 bedroom 2 bath home awaits its new owners! This adorable home sits on a .26 acre corner lot directly across the street from Longview Elementary School (Formerly Grandview Elementary). This split bedroom, open concept floorplan is perfect for entertaining. Home comes equipped with all appliances including refrigerator and a Ecobee smart thermostat. The home is on a foundation complete with underpinning. Must see to appreciate!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $124,900
