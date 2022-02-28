3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $134,900

Call Dawn 828-381-2704 or Sean 828-381-2768 for information! Immaculate home in convenient location. Singlewide home with den addition on back. This home has replacement windows, new roof in 2011, Updated refrigerator and range 2016, bathroom remodeled 3 years ago, updated flooring, electric furnace but seller uses a gas heater that remains with the home, third bedroom is currently used as an office. Enjoy the covered rear patio or the covered front porch. Bring your RV! There is an RV parking carport and a detached garage with workshop. Washer and dryer stay! Seller is planning to leave the hutch in the dining area. County shows 1970 but the mobile home was put here in 1980. Title cannot be located, but tax records show that sometime between 2013-2014 the mobile home is a part of the real estate taxes instead of personal. Connor Mfg. 1980 65X14 Serial #3956.