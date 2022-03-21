 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $149,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $149,900

Open and airy unique floorplan to further customize and make your own! Trendy white brick wall expands from living through dining. High vaulted ceilings really create an inviting and spacious main living area. Wood floors and tile throughout. Breakfast and laundry areas open to the large backyard with three sliding doors. Two separate garages for parking and/or storage. We have taken into consideration current condition and priced to sell. True diamond in the rough but could be a real stunner. This home is sold as-is and will not qualify for VA, FHA or USDA financing.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert