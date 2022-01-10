This well-maintained home offers almost 1,500 heated sqft with three bedrooms and two full baths. Large living room, stone veneer faced wood burning fireplace with hearth and mantle. This home also offers a split bedroom floor plan. The spacious kitchen offers lots of cabinetry, with plenty of room for dining at the bar or the dining room. Updated stainless steel appliances (2019) include cook-top stove, dishwasher, and refrigerator. The laundry room is complete with Whirlpool washer and dryer, and freezer chest, all which will remain. The master suite has an extremely nice walk-in closet. Master bath has separate shower, soaking tub, and vanity. Home is on permanent foundation that has been rocked. Roof replaced in 2018 and front deck replaced in 2020. Two car carport, hot tub shed, hot tub and A/C new in 2019. County water, REA power, Spectrum TV and internet. Alarm and cameras do stay. Left-over hot tub chemicals stay.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $150,000
