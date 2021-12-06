 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $158,000

Renovated ranch home ready to be moved in! No neighbors across the street! Quiet neighborhood. Conveniently located to main arteries of transportation and public support facilities. Close proximity to downtown Hickory. Updates include: New roof, new gas furnace and central A/C with new ductwork and programmable thermostat, new windows, new electric water heater, new 200 amp breaker box, new aluminum rain gutters and downspouts with new aluminum wrapping and fascia, and new 20-mil scratch proof and waterproof luxury vinyl flooring. Kitchen is remodeled with new appliances and cabinets. Fully renovated bathroom with new vanities. New ceiling fans, and fresh neutral paint in every room. Walk-in closet in master bedroom.

