3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $159,900

Open Floorplan makes the home feel very roomy. Home has 1323 heated sqft. You'll also love the split bedroom floor plan. Fenced in backyard. Outbuilding for lawn equipment/tools. Vaulted Ceilings in Living/Dining/Kitchen Combination area. Plenty of Kitchen Cabinets and all the Kitchen appliances remain including, Range, Dishwasher, Microwave and Refrigerator. Front Concrete Porch is 18 x 12' and the rear Deck is 12 x 12. Laminate Wood flooring in the LR/DR. Master Suite has a nice Walk in Closet, Spacious Bath with Dbl Vanities, Soaking Tub and Separate Shower. 2 other guest bedrooms and a full hall bath complete this home. Burke County Water, Rhodhiss Sewer. Great location and convenient to Hwy 321, I40, Hwy 70.