 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $159,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $159,900

Very unique, "COTTAGE STYLE" home. Currently being used as an office, zoned residential but grandfathered as commercial use as well). Located in the small town of Brookford and less than 1 mile from highway 321. Property has old world charm with fireplaces (closed off), original hardwood flooring, 10' ceilings and extensive moldings. Living room, Dining room and both bedrooms are a very good size and are bright and sunny with large windows. Metal roof on house and garage! 1 car carport and 1 car garage (garage more for storage, has a dirt floor) CASH or conventional loan buyers only due to some repairs that need to be made, owner is willing to do allowances for these items. There are endless possibilities with this property and an outstanding location!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert