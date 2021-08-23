3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $159,900

Very unique, "COTTAGE STYLE" home. Currently being used as an office, zoned residential but grandfathered as commercial use as well). Located in the small town of Brookford and less than 1 mile from highway 321. Property has old world charm with fireplaces (closed off), original hardwood flooring, 10' ceilings and extensive moldings. Living room, Dining room and both bedrooms are a very good size and are bright and sunny with large windows. Metal roof on house and garage! 1 car carport and 1 car garage (garage more for storage, has a dirt floor) CASH or conventional loan buyers only due to some repairs that need to be made, owner is willing to do allowances for these items. There are endless possibilities with this property and an outstanding location!