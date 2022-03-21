 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $160,000

Charming 3 bedroom 1 bath home located in the desirable Mountain View Area! Convenient to Hwy 321 and I-40 this home has been well cared for. Minutes from Shopping and Restaurants. Well established neighborhood with no HOA fees. Level backyard with a storage shed. Roof is approximately 10 years old. Well Water. Septic that has been pumped in the past 2 years. Dual-fuel HVAC system and duct work installed 2017, it is also connected to oil as back-up on cold winter days and nights. Home SOLD AS IS. Owner will make no repairs. Come and take a look and see if this home fits your needs.

