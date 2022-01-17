3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $175,000

Great all brick 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom home in SW Hickory. Well maintained home offers a very spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. Carpeting and laminate wood, and hardwood flooring. Fenced back yard provides privacy for enjoying the paved patio. Convenient to HWY 70, HWY 321, and I-40. See the virtual tour at https://tinyurl.com/ycksu5tt. Call 828-455-3133 today for more details and to schedule a private viewing!