 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $175,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $175,000

Great all brick 3 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom home in SW Hickory. Well maintained home offers a very spacious kitchen with lots of cabinets for storage. Carpeting and laminate wood, and hardwood flooring. Fenced back yard provides privacy for enjoying the paved patio. Convenient to HWY 70, HWY 321, and I-40. See the virtual tour at https://tinyurl.com/ycksu5tt. Call 828-455-3133 today for more details and to schedule a private viewing!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert