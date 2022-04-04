Perfect Starter home! This beautiful 3 bedroom home is on a corner lot and situated in the Mountain View district. Enjoy the spacious leveled yard and beautiful blooming trees this summer! Upon entering you'll be pleased with all the space it has to offer. Featuring walk in closet in the master bedroom, cute breakfast bar in the kitchen, spacious kitchen, and more! Washer and Dryer will both convey with the home as well as the front shed and the cute building/shed in the backyard. Schedule to view today!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $187,900
