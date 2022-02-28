3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $189,900

Call The Andi Jack Team -828.291.9514 -NW Hickory- Recently Updated 3BR/2BA is move-in ready. Updates include a newer roof, hvac system (2 yr) and ductwork, windows, kitchen cabinets with granite countertops, lights/fans, paint inside and out and plumbing drain & supply lines. This home now has 2 full bathrooms that have been updated with tile. Owners have cleared a very nice fenced in backyard. We love the location of this home minutes to HWY 321, Future River Walk, Downtown Hickory, and I-40 Access.