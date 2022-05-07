3 Bedroom/2 Bath NEW CONSTRUCTION ranch home in Hickory. Durable and attractive LVP flooring throughout, choose your own colors. Includes electric range, dishwasher, and microwave. Expected completion date November 2022. The home on the corner of 24th and Main Ave Dr NW is what the home will look like. Map address 2399 Main Ave Dr NW to view.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $189,900
