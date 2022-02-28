3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,000

CALL IRMA REYES 828-310-5644 REALTY EXECUTIVE FOR THIS BEAUTIFUL COZY 3BED 2BATH HOME MAKES YOU FEEL LIKE YOUR HOME. ONCE YOUR IN YOU WONT WANT TO LEAVE .IN THE MOUNTAIN VIEW AREA!!! COMES EQUIPPED WITH WASHER/DRYER STOVE,REFRIGERATOR AND A DISHWASHER NOT ONLY YOU HAVE A FABULOUS MOUNTAIN VIEW IN THE BACK THE OWNER IS LEAVING BOTH SHEDS. THE SHED IN THE FRONT CAN BE USED FOR MULTIPLE USES LIKE STORING EQUIPMENT STORAGE, DIRT BIKE OR 4 WHEELER NOW THE ONE IN THE BACK FACING THE MOUNTAIN CAN BE ANY THING A PLAY HOUSE, ART STUDIO, YOUR OWN HIDE WAY. MAKE IT YOURS.MAKE IT BETTER.