3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $199,900

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Precious one-level home offers three bedrooms, two baths, and four lots totaling 1.81 acres! A welcoming front porch with ramp leads into a spacious living room with small foyer and adjoining kitchen with dining area, laundry, and exit to the rear deck. A central hallway leads to three bedrooms, including a primary suite with private bath, double vanity, and walk-in closet. All new vinyl plank flooring and new paint throughout, brand new heat pump (2022), new roof (2020), and much more! Tons of wooded acreage with creek offer endless possibilities.

