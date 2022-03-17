Available April 12, 2022 GREAT Rental In NORTHLAKES! This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home features huge main level living room, kitchen with granite counters and SS appliances, and a large primary bedroom & bath with granite counter. There is also a 2nd bedroom and half bath and through the doors off the dining area is a spacious deck overlooking the beautiful backyard with mature landscaping and a storage building. Upstairs is a huge bedroom, full bath with granite counter-tops, a large bonus room & computer niche with built-in desk. Huge 2 car attached garage. You can take advantage of the Northlake’s common area lake access, playground & beach area. Please review our rental policies and qualification requirements under the lease tab on our website. $500 pet fee per pet, 2 max, under 45 lbs. App/Admin fee $100 per person 18 and over. A credit and criminal background check is a part of the application process. No showings until mid-March 2022.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $2,400
Related to this story
Most Popular
A new gun store in downtown Morganton is gearing up to open its doors to the public on Tuesday, March 15. When it opens, Overmountain Rifflema…
- Updated
Morganton’s homeless population has been growing rapidly over the last 10-15 years, leaving city officials and the public looking to answer a …
- Updated
Burke County Animal Services has charged a Morganton woman after it seized multiple puppies and dogs from her home in early February.
Editor’s note: This is the second article in a series covering homelessness in Burke County. The next installment will be published in Sunday’…
Find out what happened #50YearsAgoInBurkeCounty:
- Updated
A Nebo man faces felony drug charges after deputies stopped an ATV on U.S. 70 East, authorities said on Friday.
A local organization has pledged to help preserve the oldest framed church in Burke County:
- Updated
First responders told investigators that a long-term care center smelled "horrible" of "stool and urine" when they arrived Jan. 16. They also reported there was feces on the floor in several locations.
- Updated
COVID-19 has claimed five more lives in Burke County even as active cases of COVID-19 continued to decline in Burke County and the state on Friday.
- Updated
Movie buffs, local history aficionados and perhaps anyone who’s ever seen or read the “Last of the Mohicans” can get ready for a fun-filled an…