3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $200,000

Absolutely adorable home and in a convenient location - close to HWY 70, 321, and I-40 -easy access to Newton/Conover, Gastonia, and Charlotte. Freshly painted throughout with beautiful high Tray Ceilings. This home offers 3 Bedrooms/ 2 Baths with large closets. You will love the open concept throughout with a large Living Room that flows into your beautiful Dining Room/Kitchen ready for entertaining! Laminate flooring and Tile all throughout the home.