3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $219,000

What an adorable ranch home offering great all level living.... NO STEPS! Great curb appeal and in a lovely neighborhood that is well maintained. Wonderful open floor plan with spacious great room, neutral paint throughout, large eat-in kitchen, lovely covered deck area for outdoor relaxing and entertaining, split bedroom plan, private primary bedroom with large bath and large walk-in closest. Nice level back yard with two outbuildings that are perfect for storage. Oversized garage and a new two car carport for additional parking. Very well kept, nice landscape and ready for a new owner! Shows very well!

