 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $219,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $219,900

For the best information on this home, call THE JOAN EVERETT TEAM at (828)638-1666. Spacious one-level home offering an updated kitchen with dining area, lots of pantry storage, laundry closet, and exit to the rear deck. Off of the sunny living room, the original garage has been enclosed to create two bonus rooms, one with closet and exit to the rear deck. A central hallway leads to three bedrooms, including a master suite with two closets and private bath. All new neutral interior paint, brand new carpet, updated lighting, and more! Level yard with fence, fire pit and storage shed. Water heater replaced in 2020, heat pump replaced in 2016, roof replaced in 2013. Convenient location just off Hwy 127S, with easy access to Hwys 321, 70, 10 and I-40.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'
Local News

Burke County EMS director: 'Help us, we're not okay'

  • Updated

Burke County officials are pleading with the community to get a COVID vaccine as the medical community is being overwhelmed by COVID patients, which is pushing health care workers to the brink and leaving patients with other medical emergencies no where to go.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert