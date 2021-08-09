3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $220,000

Beautiful Cape Cod style home tucked away in the Northlakes area right off of Grace Chapel RD. Lots of updates in this spacious 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Beautiful hardwoods throughout the main living area. Nicely appointed living room with wood burning fireplace. Big bright kitchen features tons of cabinets for storage and all updated stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room with more than enough space to host for the holidays! Even better the back deck offers a great space to grill and entertain for your next summer BBQ! Master bedroom on the main floor features huge walk in closet with built in vanity. Beautifully remodeled main bath with updated floors and vanity. Split bedroom plan upstairs offers tons of storage space in each room. Schedule your showing today this home will not last long!