3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $229,900

Move-in ready new construction on a treed lot in Hickory. The location is walkable to restaurants and shopping! 3 BD/2.5 BA bright open floor plan with LVP flooring throughout the main level. White kitchen with its shaker-style cabinets, soft close drawers, stainless appliances, and granite countertops. The upper level offers 3 carpeted bedrooms and two full baths. Photos are samples of a similar house with the same floor plan but colors may differ.

