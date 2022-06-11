The final stages of construction are being completed on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Hickory. Walkable to restaurants. The main level is an open, light-filled space with LVP flooring throughout. You'll love cooking meals in the kitchen with its white shaker cabinets, soft close drawers, stainless steel electric appliances, and granite countertops. Upstairs offers 3 carpeted bedrooms and two full baths. Photos are samples of a similar house with same floor plan, colors may differ.
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $234,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man is facing a slew of charges after leading police on multiple chases Saturday.
Crews reconvened Monday morning to plan further searches for a missing Charlotte woman who is believed to have last visited the Linville Gorge area.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — Investigators seized more than 50 guns from a man’s home and business last week.
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
A 67-year-old woman who has been missing from Charlotte for about two weeks could be in the Linville Gorge.
CONNELLY SPRINGS — A man received misdemeanor charges after a shooting Friday night.
After fighting off an armed robber with a metal pole last month, a local store owner says he'll be ready for future attempts. See the struggle between the robber and the store owner here.
Chattanooga Police Chief Celeste Murphy said during a press conference that 14 people were hit by gunfire early Sunday and three were hit by vehicles while trying to flee the scene.
The child then allegedly yelled "she shouldn't have hit my momma," the boyfriend told police.
NEWTON — A man will spend at least five years behind bars after leading Long View police on a chase.