 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $234,900

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $234,900

The final stages of construction are being completed on this beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in Hickory. Walkable to restaurants. The main level is an open, light-filled space with LVP flooring throughout. You'll love cooking meals in the kitchen with its white shaker cabinets, soft close drawers, stainless steel electric appliances, and granite countertops. Upstairs offers 3 carpeted bedrooms and two full baths. Photos are samples of a similar house with same floor plan, colors may differ.

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert