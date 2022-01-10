3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $235,000

Location, Location, Location! Charming home located in desirable NW Hickory near the college campus and shopping. This home features hardwood floors, arched doorways, bright and airy living spaces, large eat in kitchen, and so much more! Primary suite has been updated with dressing area, and updated en suite bathroom! Sunny kitchen with white cabinets, eat in area, SS appliances and large pantry-great storage! Walk up stairs to large finish bedroom with additional play/office area. Entertaining is a breeze with all the outdoor space- large screened in porch and brick patio!