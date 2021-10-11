Call Aaron Robbins Realty Executives at (828) 855-6514 for more information or to schedule a showing! This beautiful all-brick home has so much to offer! This home is located on a beautiful clear corner lot and convenient to everything you may need! All three of the large bedrooms are located on the main floor. The finished basement has great potential to be used as a den, and has an additional room that would make a great office or bonus room with built in book shelves, plus plenty of storage area! Plenty of upgrades! Deck was built in 2018, roof installed in 2020, master bath was updated in 2018, and new storm doors installed, and a brand new HVAC unit (PLUS the warranty will go in the buyers name)! This home has so much to offer in a great location, schedule your showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $240,000
