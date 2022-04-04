 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $240,000

3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $240,000

This move in ready home is turnkey ready for its new owner! Situated on a LARGE flat back yard the owner recently put in a $10,000 wooden privacy fence! inside features newer flooring, kitchen upgrades and paint. Granite countertops, newer appliances, newer windows. Brand new air conditioner and water heater. Located in Mountain View Elementary. Excellent views from back deck. Large front deck on entrance. Newly paved driveway. Must see!

View More

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert