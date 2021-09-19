3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $245,000

This beautiful brick ranch has so much to offer! This home is located on a beautiful corner lot and convenient to everything you may need! All three of the spacious bedrooms are located on the main floor. The finished basement has great potential to be used as a den, and has an additional room that would make a great office or bonus room with built in book shelves, plus plenty of storage area! Deck was built in 2018, roof installed in 2020, master bath was updated in 2018, and new storm doors installed, and a brand new HVAC unit! This home has so much to offer in a great location, schedule your showing today!