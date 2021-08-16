3 Bedroom Home in Hickory - $245,900

3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath end unit in Viewmont Plaza, right in the "Heart" of Hickory. Great location, within walking distance to restaurants, shopping and much more. This unit features wood laminate flooring through out, an open floor plan, kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliances and cherry cabinets. The living room and dining room are very spacious and have many windows making it very bright and sunny. Split bedroom plan and each bedroom has a walk in closet, jack and jill bath (with 2 separate vanity areas) Beautiful master suite with master bath and walk in closet. Laundry room off the kitchen (washer and dryer stay) and half bath for your guests. Secured entry with the elevator and intercom for guests to use. Unit comes with 2 assigned parking spaces. These units do not come up often, excellent condition and ready for new owners!